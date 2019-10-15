A common misconception is community college is for people who are not very bright and cannot get into a university. Yes, community college may be easier to get into, but someone going to, for example, the University of Iowa is not necessarily more intelligent.
Many different factors go into why someone might go to a community college instead of a 4-year school. One big reason is some people just are not financially stable enough to afford to go to a university. Another reason is students need more time to prepare themselves to make a big transition into a big school. Instead, they take their general education courses to get a feel for college life, without being rushed into it. A final reason could simply be to balance life outside of school, but still get the education they need.
All in all, community college is not something someone should be ashamed of. It provides equal opportunities for people who might not be as fortunate and encourages people to still get a great education.
Maddie Wagner
Davenport