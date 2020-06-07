Letter: College presidents support change

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We were distressed and saddened by the death of George Floyd a week ago in Minneapolis and are deeply troubled by yet another instance of deadly force used by police against a black citizen. As leaders of local colleges and universities, we pledge to continue efforts to provide concrete educational solutions that can help change this untenable pattern of behavior.

We commit as well to continuing to provide our graduates the discernment and capacity to speak out against injustice. We will encourage our students to listen to the experiences of others, to better identify the deep, and sometimes subtle, biases in our society and those within all of us.

Non-violent protest is a powerful tool that has driven movements for positive change across the globe. Never forget that Rev. Martin Luther King, Mahatma Gandhi, and President Nelson Mandala changed the world through winning the hearts and minds of others by harnessing the power of moral persuasion through peaceful protest.

As leaders of Quad-Cities-based colleges and universities, we encourage all members of our community to heed those historic examples as they seek the essential change this tragic moment demands.

Augustana College President Steven Bahls, J.D.