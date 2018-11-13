The analysis of Tuesday’s election show that college-educated suburban women voted in a block for left, or far-left candidates, and was a deciding factor for the U.S. House of Representatives to fall to the Democrats.
White college-educated women vote for far-left liberal candidates. For example, the majority of white women, after graduating from college, vote the anti-Republican line. The answer for this preference is simple: All college and university teachers are fire-breathing, far-left people.
A young woman from the first day at college experiences a hostility to anybody who may be different from the college's far-liberal base, and therefore is to be shunned by other students who accept the political left obsession of their teachers.
Human nature tells us that people like to be accepted by their peers and most women, and men as well, fall into this trap. Where colleges used to be the training ground for free thinking, now the colleges turn out robots all produced from the same mold of hate for conservatives. Sadly, our country is turning into a European type of government and the principles that founded this country are all but abandoned. Just a thought.
Leo McLain
Eldridge