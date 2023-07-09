I hope that judge O’Shea did not intend to insult St. Paul and God. But he did. God’s Son Jesus himself called St. Paul to be an apostle. Thus he added him to the others to whom he promised, “He who hears you hears me, he who rejects you rejects me, and he who rejects me rejects him who sent me” (Luke 10:16), namely: God.

God does not allow us to choose which words of St. Paul we follow and which we do not. “All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness” (2 Timothy 3:16). And St. Peter included St. Paul’s writings as “Scripture:” “Our beloved brother Paul, according to the wisdom given to him, has written to you, as also in all his epistles, speaking in them of these things, in which are some things hard to understand, which untaught and unstable people twist to their own destruction, as they do also the rest of the Scriptures” (2 Peter 3:16).