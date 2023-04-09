The Times recently printed former Judge O'Shea's opinion that rather than expand Amtrak to Moline, his "best guess" is that Amtrak advocates should instead buy toy trains. That supercilious conclusion followed a litany of unanswered questions. Allow me.

Cost of train vs. airfare? Flying to Chicago costs $223-450 (Booking.com) vs. $16-26 for the Princeton-Chicago train, which extrapolates to $24-40 for Moline-Chicago.

How many people would use Amtrak? A "best guess" is that most people now squeezed into airplanes would gladly choose Amtrak's comfort - and security - at 1/10 the cost.

Additional travel costs getting to one's ultimate destination, by taxi or Uber? Chicago has an excellent public transportation system for commuters and tourists alike, linked to O'Hare. By remarkable coincidence many commuter trains operate from Union Station, just as Amtrak does. Who would have thought?

Travelers headed to the Loop can walk. No need for Uber, your honor.

Try walking anywhere from O'Hare.

Subsequently O'Shea tried to justify his foregone conclusion with an article focused on Amtrak's recent operating losses, which were magnified by COVID. He implies that Amtrak's profitable Northeast Corridor is an anomaly. Instead, it is a model to be replicated - an efficient, environmentally superior system unfettered by slow-moving freight trains.

O'Shea questions whether Amtrak can recoup the $400,000,000 in track up-grades. Curiously, he omitted such analysis of the $1,200,000,000 spent on another infrastructure project, the I-74 bridge.

Thankfully, O'Shea merely fulminates here, no longer dispensing his foregone conclusions and double standards from the bench.

Tom Walsh,

LeClaire