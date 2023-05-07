The late great Chicago Tribune columnist Mike Royko was so good that people used to cut out his columns and put them on their refrigerators. Here in Moline we've got Dan Lee and Don Wooten whose columns are as predictable as a Kamala Harris-Hillary Clinton cackling contest.

Dan was a hero during the Cold War, his daughter is ultra successful, he was number one in his high school class, he visits the woods of Montana every year, he's an expert on papal encyclicals that every plumber is dying to read about and he wants us to be nice to one another.

Don informs us that every weather event is because of climate change, he was a state senator, he likes Shakespeare, spring comes every year, Joe Biden is a wonderful person and that Donald Trump is a bad, bad man.

I like Shane Brown's drivel because it's funny drivel and Shane doesn't take himself too seriously like the aforementioned experts on all things. When I read their columns, I ask myself, what world are they living in? What audience are they appealing to? Why don't they ever write about something that the average schmuck cares about like Moline's pathetic streets, high gas prices, the wonder of flush toilets and Bud Light.

I already know I'm supposed to be nice and that young people have problems as Mr. Lee points out. If these guys are going to talk down to us like we're overgrown children, at least tell us about the rabbits. Give us something we can stick on our refrigerators.

Jim Vize

Moline