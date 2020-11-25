Letter: Come on, man

Come on, man.

Almost five years of ridicule, over 60 members of Congress boycotting the inaugural address, years of Russia, Russia, Russia, millions spent on a phony investigation and, of course, an attempt to de-legitimize the election of the president of the United States.

Now, lets talk about the harassment of normal people, members of Congress, at their homes, business and restaurants.

Come on, man.

Ninety-two percent of the mainstream media, fake news, are out to get you. Calling supporters homophobic, misogynistic, deplorable and racist. Now we are suppose to suck it up.

Plans are being made to blacklist members of the Trump administration and follow them in their private lives.

Come on, man.

James C. Martin

East Moline

