Letter: Comforted by beads

Letter: Comforted by beads

{{featured_button_text}}

During COVID19, I have been watching way too many crafting videos and realized I did not have the correct size of little wooden beads to complete a project. I shopped online, choosing curbside delivery.

Traveling on I-80 with the truckers, I thanked God for them so I can have little wooden beads and food on the table. I pass the crowded parking lot at Menard’s. Must be a lot of people finishing their to-do lists and satisfying their itch for shopping, maybe picking up a box of light bulbs and a bag of pork rinds.

At a corner, three unsocially-distanced workers bury cable. Passing NorthPark Mall, it reminded me of Christmas Day without the snow. I pull up to my curbside pickup area, collect my precious wooden beads and observe many shoppers go into a store, some wearing masks with no gloves, others wearing winter mittens with no mask, and some wearing neither. The store must be like a Petri dish.

Nearing home, farmers are in the field, wives washing outdoor windows, and freshly washed clothes hang on the lines. I realize for some of us, social distancing is just a way of life. Some farmers and retired people are not as affected by the mandate. In the country, the COVID-19 world does not seem so scary. No school or workplace shootings. Reduced political ads. Yes, my life goes on, and I am comforted by my little wooden beads.

Christine Kaul

LeClaire

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Stay home

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently issued a "stay at home" order for Illinois residents, except essential workers. Well, what are these golf…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News