Letter: Commitment

Moline-Coal Valley Schools have continued to grow and excel under the school board led by Sangeetha Rayapati. Effective hiring is so important to the school district. And so, the hiring of a school superintendent who was able to work with the board, administrators, staff and families to navigate this past year of COVID-19 shows Sangeetha and the board’s ability to hire top level administrators. As mayor, she would bring these same qualities to filling the many vacancies left in top city administration positions and working with those in these positions.

Sangeetha has demonstrated her commitment to our community throughout her campaign for mayor. Her campaign events centered on community cleanups and gathering food bank contributions. Over the summer our beautiful parks were left in a state of disarray and our library closed due to lack of funding from the city.

Because of her commitment to the City of Moline, her honesty and openness I strongly support Sangeetha Rayapati for the next mayor of Moline. She has run a clean campaign, not resorting to misrepresentation and disinformation.

Please join me in electing Sangeetha Rayapati as our mayor.

Marabeth Robertson

Moline

