Letter: Common piety

In reference to Professor Dan Lee's column on Jan. 12: I agree that we shouldn't demonize or trash those whom we disagree with. But now domestic terrorism has caused vandalism, harm and even death to humans, property, the U.S. Constitution, and our beliefs of patriotism.

As with Lee taking years to understand Matthew 9, being too judgmental took me years to realize was wrong, especially for selfish reasons. At times, I still struggle with its temptation. But now I believe I'm honest enough with myself to "call it as I see it." Matthew himself was a tax collector, who became a disciple and follower of Christ, who himself condemned violence, died for us and rose from the dead.

Lee writes of the notorious crooks Jesus dined with, of having hopes and fears, joy and sorrows. Today's story of human faults: evil, greed, selfishness, fear of loss of privilege and lawlessness are much the same as back then, but now to a higher degree. We need to ask Christ for his help again.

We should all learn to live by the good Lord's will in word and deed, not in lies by holding up a Bible and using God's name with violence and guns.

Jerry Montez

East Moline

