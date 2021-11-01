Letter: Common sense

Hooray! Finally, I discovered that there's a common-sense politician who understands human nature. It's Democrat Rob Sand, the state auditor of Iowa and possible gubernatorial candidate. As stated in the Oct. 28 article about him, his strategy is to "fight for your beliefs but do it in a way that will get other people to want to join you." Something about that strategy smells good.
Though at 39, Sand is politically young for his age, he understands something that 95% of politicians of both parties, and their campaign managers, seemingly don't: that you don't win opposing voters by insulting, lying, slandering, threatening, cheating, brainwashing, name-calling, protesting, rioting, acting superior, being a jerk, or trying to force your almighty agenda on them. All of these negative actions simply drive them further away. (Like it or not, folks, that reaction is human nature.)
I don't know what techniques Sand will use to woo Republican voters, but I'm betting they will be refreshingly diplomatic and upbeat.
Whenever a political ad comes on TV, starring either party, I always press the "mute" button and walk away. But this next year brings an exception: If Sand does run for governor, I can't wait to watch his ads, even though I vote mostly Republican and live in Illinois.
More power to him.
Luanne Beinke
Rock Island