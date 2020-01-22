Letter: Common sense

During our nation’s 1776 struggle for liberty Thomas Paine wrote in dismissal of the laxness of would-be patriots:

"These are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman."

Now in trial of our souls, Iowans are called to caucus on February 3rd in exercise of our right to assemble, to speak out or stand in silent expression of searching for ever better ideas on spreading the blessings of liberty more bountifully among us and our posterity.

Some of us will caucus in support of Bernie Sanders because he has voiced confidence in our joining together to meet current challenges as did our grandparents and parents in a rendezvous with destiny to such effect that they are remembered as the Greatest Generation.

In call to here and now, Bernie has clearly posted on the side of his bus: "Not me. Us!"

If not us now, when will it ever be? Of failing to show up when it counts, Thomas Paine wrote in "Common Sense":