Letter: Common sense

Some things just make common sense. That is why they never happen.

Let me give one suggestion to our world leaders that makes so much common sense it has no possibility of happening.

Why don't we take one day away from January and one day away from March and give them both to February?

Then, seven months would have 30 days (January, February, March, April, June, September and November) and five months would have 31 days (May, July, August, October and December.)

A total of 365 days.

On Leap Year we could give November the extra day.

Why November, you ask? Two reasons: First, I don't know about you, but I could use an extra day between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Second, that would be one less day we would have to endure political commercials on television.

Like the idea? Well forget it. It makes too much common sense.

Stephen Garrington

Davenport

