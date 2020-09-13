Letter: Common sense

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do you really think all police departments can be defunded? Do you really believe everyone will be walking around with a six gun strapped to their waist? Use your common sense people.

Do you really think we will become a socialist country? There is too much big money for that to happen. We already have social programs: Social Security, Medicare, interstate highways, public schools and libraries, police and fire departments, etc. Medicare for all, possibly, but do you realize how hard it is to get things like this through Congress? In 1992 President Bill Clinton commissioned Hillary Clinton to look into a national health plan, and 28 years later, there still is none.

Do you really think voting by mail is bad?

Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington, Utah only vote by mail and 70% of Arizonians vote by mail. Have you heard any bad things about voting by mail from these states? Iowa had its largest number of votes cast ever in a primary, and the majority was by mail. Have you heard any bad things from our next door neighbor?

We all need the post office and, yes, it doesn’t make a profit. But neither does the FDA, CDC, NASA, OSHA, USDA, HUD, etc.