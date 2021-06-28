Letter: Communion for whom?

I believe in abortion only when the mother’s life is in jeopardy. But now the bishops also have to look at taxes. There are politicians, mainly Republicans, who vote for laws so the wealthy and big corporations do not have to pay their fair share of taxes, if any taxes at all. So these politicians who have these views should now be barred from Communion from the church they call home. Here’s why: Mark 12:17 says to give to Caesar what is Caesar’s. Romans 13:6 says to give everyone what you owe him: If you owe taxes, pay taxes; if revenue, then pay revenue. Unless you are like former President Donald Trump, who said, "You are stupid if you pay taxes."