Letter: Communities should take railroads' deal

As a past Illinois mayor of a “railroad town,” it is with great interest that I observe the issues surrounding the Canadian Pacific/Kansas City Southern rail merger.

Effingham was built on the intersection of two major rail routes that are currently operated by the Canadian National and the CSX railroads.

Trains are a way of life in Effingham.

One can typically expect to wait on two or three trains in the average day of traversing the Effingham city limits.

As the mayor, I had two nagging rail issues to deal with: noisy horns blowing through the middle of town day and night; prolonged waits at crossings near the switch yards.

As for the former, we were successful in getting central Effingham designated as a “quiet zone.”

As for the latter, we were and are at the mercy of the railroads and their staffing and scheduling demands.

Here’s what I learned from this experience: 1) The railroads built this country and they still own it; 2) You can’t negotiate with the railroads with a 2x4.

Communities affected by the pending Canadian Pacific/Kansas City Southern rail merger should negotiate generous contributions from the railroads and use the money to mitigate said affects.

Jeff Bloemker

Davenport