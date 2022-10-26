Letter: Community gardens cause problems for neighbors

The city rents out these empty lots every summer to people who farm them. They aren't community gardens. I can't plant or harvest on the one next door. Fine, but come harvest time everyone living next door, across the alley or across the street gets overrun with mice! This year I had RATS instead. Every fall I have to deal with a rodent problem and pay hundreds of dollars. It's been going on for at least six years now on the lot next to me and the one across the street. Rodents carry diseases and these farms are breeding areas. I have complained to the the city but no answer. They don't want to pay to keep the lawns cut so they rent them out. This is not fair or healthy for the neighbors.