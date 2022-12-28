Letter: Community IDs area good idea

I’m excited to hear that Scott County is exploring ways to issue community IDs! These identification cards would make it easier for all Scott County residents to open credit union accounts, access community resources, and even do things like pick up their grandkids from school. Community IDs can be easier to issue than state identification, but still require identity verification by county staff. This would simplify the daily lives of our most vulnerable people in Scott County.

As a pastor, I work with agencies that offer gas cards, emergency rental assistance, and grocery boxes. Many groups require that people show photo ID to receive assistance, so that funds are documented and equally shared. Often the people who need help have lost their licenses, or had to leave documents behind fleeing domestic violence. I’ve talked with people who want to get an ID, but need a stable mailing address and a multi-week waiting period to get necessary documents. The wait can stretch on for months, which is time people can’t afford to lose. County-issued community IDs can be more flexible about documentation, so Scott County residents could fill in the gaps while they wait.

For many of us, we’ve never had to worry about having a photo ID. For people without homes, immigrants dealing with red tape, or people leaving unsafe living situations, not having photo ID can be a daily barrier. Community IDs in Scott County will open up more options for people, and I hope this becomes reality soon.

Rev. Katie Styrt

Davenport