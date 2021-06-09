 Skip to main content
Letter: Comparisons
Letter: Comparisons

There's a big outbreak of PTSD in America. We're getting "Pretty Tired of Stupid Democrats" calling Republicans Nazis. Democrats are famous for accusing others of things that they are guilty of, so let's compare Democrats and the Nazis. The Nazis used poison gas to kill millions and performed medical experiments on others. Democrats are guilty of killing over 60 million through abortions and used chemicals to kill many and sold body parts for medical experiments also.

The Democrats are well known for being the party of American slavery and the Nazis also found it necessary to use millions of slave laborers. The Nazis used storm troopers and the S.S. in violent intimidation to gain power. With rioting in 48 of our top 50 cities, Democrats use antifa and BLM to do the same, only to a lesser degree. They also use them to intimidate the Supreme Court to get favorable rulings, knowing that riots across the country are possible if they rule against the radical agenda of the Democrats.

Both groups controlled the media to gain and maintain control of their country. Both changed their police force and military to reflect their radicalization, and this needs to be stopped in America now.

With the media being a propaganda tool, we must realize that they are being spoon fed by the national Democratic Party and we must not only look at what they are reporting; but more important, maybe what they are refusing to report.

Don Erbst, Sr.

Davenport

