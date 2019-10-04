In a recent Quad-City Times article ("Walker headlines prayer breakfast," Sept. 25), David Pautsch asks us to read history. I have, and what is very clear is that Pautsch’s reading of history is incredibly selective. He places Western Christian nations on top of a cultural hierarchy while all others are lesser, or in his words, "degraded."
The only thing that is historical is his outdated idea, taken straight out of the 19th century, that some societies are stuck in a state of "savagery," while others have evolved into "barbarians" and still others have evolved further into "civilizations."
Isn’t it a wonder that those like David Pautsch who hold such views always happen to find themselves part of the very culture that represents the pinnacle of all human development and achievement? Amazing. This convenient form of ethnocentrism has been thoroughly debunked over the last 120 years, but it crops up whenever people feel the need to justify their own supposed superiority — or worse, to force other societies to assimilate into theirs.
The fact that he attaches this tired and dangerous view about social evolution to Christianity is both sad (didn’t Jesus teach humility after all?) and confusing. There are plenty of majority-Christian nations right on America’s doorstep that are incredibly impoverished (due to colonialism by the way, not religious differences, something else I learned from reading history). They could use a bit of compassion from American Christians instead of the condescension exhibited by Mr. Pautsch.
Adam Kaul
Coal Valley