Letter: Competition is good

The beauty of capitalism is that it is competitive. Competition drives improvement. That benefits society. When monopolies arise in commerce there are safeguards to restore competitiveness.

Competitiveness is minimized in government elections by the party in control of the legislature. They work to ensure their party stays in control. They divide the voters according to voting patterns in past elections to guarantee they’ll stay in power.

In Illinois, it’s the Democratic Party that controls state government. Michael Madigan created his power by drawing the district maps in ways that kept Democrats from serious competition. Republicans were split into districts that reduced their concentration. It isn’t a fair system, but in some states the Republicans do the same thing.

Eventually, everyone loses, even the Democrats, because competition is eliminated, and therefore, so is progress and improvement. It’s been happening in Illinois. By most measures Illinois is at or near the bottom of the 50 states in improvement.

Young people are leaving the state not because of collegiate opportunity, but because of occupational opportunity. Businesses see Illinois as unfriendly to business.