Hi everyone. I am writing to suggest the residents of Andalusia and others affected contact their state representatives about the large increase in water bill rates and the very poor condition of the road between Andalusia and the FedEx Depot.
My water bill increased by about 50% between December 2022 and January 2023 due primarily to the large increase in rates. The main road running east out of Andalusia is in very poor condition especially the east bound lane of the road. Thank You,
Duane Stremmel
Andalusia