Letter: Compliance 101

Here's an excerpt from John Whitehead's Feb. 18 column at the Rutherford Institute:

"Welcome to Compliance 101: the police state’s primer in how to churn out compliant citizens and transform the nation’s school’s into quasi-prisons through the use of surveillance cameras, metal detectors, police patrols, zero tolerance policies, lock downs, drug sniffing dogs, strip searches and active shooter drills.

If you were wondering, these police state tactics have not made the schools any safer."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ever notice that most of the arrests are minorities or poor whites, who can't afford representation, and now you are guilty until proven innocent?

The American people worshiping our police and military is nauseating to me, and it reminds me of other regimes in our past. (The Third Reich comes to mind).

In the words of Ben Franklin, "Those who will give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety."

Tom Keith

Moline

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0