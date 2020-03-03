Letter: Compliance 101

Here's an excerpt from John Whitehead's Feb. 18 column at the Rutherford Institute:
"Welcome to Compliance 101: the police state’s primer in how to churn out compliant citizens and transform the nation’s school’s into quasi-prisons through the use of surveillance cameras, metal detectors, police patrols, zero tolerance policies, lock downs, drug sniffing dogs, strip searches and active shooter drills.
If you were wondering, these police state tactics have not made the schools any safer."
Ever notice that most of the arrests are minorities or poor whites, who can't afford representation, and now you are guilty until proven innocent?
The American people worshiping our police and military is nauseating to me, and it reminds me of other regimes in our past. (The Third Reich comes to mind).
In the words of Ben Franklin, "Those who will give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety."
Tom Keith
Moline