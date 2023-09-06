Despite continuous pressure and oppression from the Communist government, Christians in China refuse to compromise the gospel. Churches have been closed, pastors and church members have been arrested and online Bible sales have been prohibited.

The problem is that Secretary Raimondo insists that, although we will never compromise in protecting our national security, still the U.S. will not seek to decouple with China nor seek to hold China’s economy back. Unfortunately, she is more interested in catering to temporal issues than eternal issues.

Nevertheless, Christians in China will continue to proclaim Jesus under intense scrutiny from local authorities, and they willingly pay the price for doing so.

Chinese Vice Premier Li Qiang said, “Only through dialogue can we understand each other’s concerns, find common ground and increase the possibility of cooperation,” Therefore, our prayers will encourage and strengthen Christians in China, helping to meet their needs of living expenses and legal assistance that arise when they are persecuted for their faith.

Gena Raimondo also said, “The United States hopes to work with China on other areas,” which allows for concern for the Christians in China. Please keep them in your prayers.

Jerry Willis

Moline