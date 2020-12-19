 Skip to main content
Letter: Condemning hate
Letter: Condemning hate

The following statement was unanimously approved by the Session of First Presbyterian Church, Davenport: "The Session of First Presbyterian Church Davenport condemns the vandalism and expressions of hate directed toward Temple Emanuel on Thursday, December 10, 2020. The use of Christian scripture to attack a Jewish community is shameful. We stand in support of the members of the Temple Emanuel congregation."

Mark Jones

Davenport

Note: The writer is clerk of the Session, the church's governing body.

 

