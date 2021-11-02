Letter: Condoning abuse

Shame, shame on you Iowa Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, for your intervention in that dog-kennel cruelty case. It is absolutely inexcusable for you to use your elected office to interfere in the enforcement of state law by threatening funding cuts and suggesting firearm threats against state agents doing their job.
Shame, shame on you Sen. Smith. If you want to sanction cruelty to dogs, take your scheme up with the legislature. But keep in mind there are many dog and pet lovers in your district who will never forget your shameless conduct condoning abuse of animals.
Larry d’Autremont
Davenport