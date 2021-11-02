 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Condoning abuse
topical

Letter: Condoning abuse

Shame, shame on you Iowa Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, for your intervention in that dog-kennel cruelty case. It is absolutely inexcusable for you to use your elected office to interfere in the enforcement of state law by threatening funding cuts and suggesting firearm threats against state agents doing their job.

Shame, shame on you Sen. Smith. If you want to sanction cruelty to dogs, take your scheme up with the legislature. But keep in mind there are many dog and pet lovers in your district who will never forget your shameless conduct condoning abuse of animals.

Larry d’Autremont

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mandates

A famous man said, "The shepherd drives the wolf from the sheep's throat, for which the sheep thanks the shepherd as his liberator, while the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News