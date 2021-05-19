Letter: Confusing

I’m a bit confused by our governor and legislative leaders. Gov. Kim Reynolds wants to have 75% of Iowans vaccinated by the end of June. But she turned down 71% of the doses to be allocated to Iowa, not to mention $95 million in funds to help schools reopen safely. The governor poses getting a vaccine shot and encourages Iowans "to do the right thing." And then she supports a "vaccine passport" ban so anyone not vaccinated can go into public places.

Reynolds said vaccine passports pose constitutional, civil rights and privacy issues requiring Iowans to either engage or be marginalized. So do you want Iowans to get shots or not? Not to mention that those same rights are the ones that support a woman’s right to choose.

More confusing is Reynolds' support of a ban on allowing people to compete in sports with the gender with which they identify. A matter of fairness? But doesn’t this marginalize those persons? Is this really what Iowans want to stand for? Or just a narrow view of any particular issue presented to our leaders?

John R. Martin

Davenport

