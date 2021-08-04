 Skip to main content
Letter: Confusing
Letter: Confusing

Gov. Kim Reynolds has confused me once again. The CDC comes out with new mask guidance, and Reynolds blasts it saying it is counterproductive to our vaccination efforts and is not grounded in reality or common sense.

Previously, she and the Republican-led Legislature prohibited vaccine passports, meaning any unvaccinated person can still go to any public place and schools cannot require masks. This seems counterproductive to me.

Meanwhile the average daily rate of new Covid cases in Iowa are the highest since May. As of this writing, only 49.4% of Iowans have been vaccinated. That is the reality. And for common sense, apparently half of Iowans don’t have it. So much for Reynolds’ trust that Iowans will do the right thing.

Now she complains that unvaccinated immigrants are the cause of the rise in Covid cases. Seriously? Gee, maybe she should have sent our unused doses down to Texas with our state troopers and have them give shots to immigrants. A win-win!

John R. Martin

Davenport

