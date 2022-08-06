Letter: Congrats on theater restoration

Congratulations to anyone and everyone involved with the conversion of the Kahl Building to downtown apartments, as well as the renovation of the Capitol Theater. The article in the paper did not mention the theater pipe organ. It is my understanding it was the last organ installed in a movie house before the advent of "talkies" and the onset of the Great Depression.
Several decades ago I attended a concert at the Capitol with my mother in which the impressive versatility of the organ was demonstrated, concluding with a "bouncing Ball" sing along and yesteryear type accompaniment to a classic silent film. For me, it was a brief rendezvous with history. It is my hope this important relic from our past will also be restored allowing others to enjoy a small experience of Davenport, 100 years ago.
Larry d'Autremont
