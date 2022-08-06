 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Congrats on theater restoration

Letters logo

Congratulations to anyone and everyone involved with the conversion of the Kahl Building to downtown apartments, as well as the renovation of the Capitol Theater. The article in the paper did not mention the theater pipe organ. It is my understanding it was the last organ installed in a movie house before the advent of "talkies" and the onset of the Great Depression.

Several decades ago I attended a concert at the Capitol with my mother in which the impressive versatility of the organ was demonstrated, concluding with a "bouncing Ball" sing along and yesteryear type accompaniment to a classic silent film. For me, it was a brief rendezvous with history. It is my hope this important relic from our past will also be restored allowing others to enjoy a small experience of Davenport, 100 years ago.

Larry d'Autremont

People are also reading…

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Check out the Freedom Party

Letter: Check out the Freedom Party

When did we start believing that the two major political parties — vehicles designed to hoard power — get to dictate our values? Weren’t value…

Letter: Vote for good government

Letter: Vote for good government

Good governance is ever difficult and especially so after four years of inept, norm-breaking leadership nurtured by falsehood and disinformati…

Letter: Help reduce medical debts

Letter: Help reduce medical debts

A nationwide poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation revealed that Americans owe 100 million dollars in medical debts. (25% of families owe $5,00…

Letter: Biden has us in a pickle

Letter: Biden has us in a pickle

California guarantees free health care for illegal immigrants covering 740,000 people at a cost of $2.7 billion a year. Crime rages on and con…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News