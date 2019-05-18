Recently, my wife and I had the distinct opportunity to attend a grandson's graduation from his nine weeks of basic training at Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio, Texas. Each week about 800 recruits graduate at Lackland! From there they continue on to various locations for additional weeks of specialized training in their chosen disciplines. Seeing these men and women drill and then hear them, en mass, recite their creed was stirring to witness. Many in the crowd were moved to tears. We were truly proud to have witnessed this moment. Be assured that the United States of America is in the good hands of these more than 40,000 young men and women that will complete their training this year. Congratulations to them! Many thanks to all who support our military and this great nation.
Steve Lynn
LeClaire