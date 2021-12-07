Letter: Congratulations

My congratulations to interim superintendent TJ Schneckloth and members of the Davenport Community School District Board of Education who received awards for outstanding service to their school district at the recent Iowa Association of School Boards annual conference. These community leaders have done a remarkable job of correcting what, I believe, were serious errors of judgement made by previous administrators and board members (e.g. budget shortfalls, equity, safety of students, lack of communication, and the loss of public trust). It speaks volumes they were recognized by their peers for their efforts on behalf of the students and patrons of the district.
In my opinion, your current leaders have put the district on a path that will take the school back to full accreditation. There is still work to do, but I hope you will take the time to congratulate these folks and thank them for giving the time and effort it takes to properly represent "our" kids. I can assure you they are actively engaged in school improvement and their hours go far beyond a monthly meeting. In my estimation they are heroes and deserve our support in their unselfish effort to correct past errors and create a new operational model for school board members and administrators.
Mike May
Spirit Lake, Iowa
(May is a member of the Iowa Board of Education)