 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Congratulations
topical

Letter: Congratulations

Hats off to the Scott County supervisors for appointing a stellar candidate as the Scott County auditor. Kerri Tompkins a 42-year citizen of Scott County and educated at St. Ambrose University, has the education, employment history, knowledge of Scott County and the elected office experience to serve the taxpayers of Scott County well as our auditor.

Kerri’s six years on the non-partisan Davenport City Council will be an asset in her new role as Scott County auditor. Her firsthand experience with elections, having been a candidate, is a valuable part of the background she brings to office. Scott County is fortunate to have Tompkins, with her more than 20 years of management experience, step up to serve.

As a longtime elections official, I know how important it is to have someone in office now in preparation for the looming 2022 election.

Thank you, Scott County supervisors, for doing what we elected you to do. Congratulations to an excellent Scott County auditor, Kerri Tompkins.

Jeanita McNulty

Blue Grass

(The writer is chair of the Scott County Republican Party.)

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A warning

Hopefully, President Biden will make nuclear deals with Iran and North Korea. However, it is equally to be hoped that he does not repeat the f…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Remember

On this Memorial Day, please pay homage and respect to the fallen military that served in our nation's armed services and their supreme sacrif…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News