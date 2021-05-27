Letter: Congratulations

Hats off to the Scott County supervisors for appointing a stellar candidate as the Scott County auditor. Kerri Tompkins a 42-year citizen of Scott County and educated at St. Ambrose University, has the education, employment history, knowledge of Scott County and the elected office experience to serve the taxpayers of Scott County well as our auditor.

Kerri’s six years on the non-partisan Davenport City Council will be an asset in her new role as Scott County auditor. Her firsthand experience with elections, having been a candidate, is a valuable part of the background she brings to office. Scott County is fortunate to have Tompkins, with her more than 20 years of management experience, step up to serve.

As a longtime elections official, I know how important it is to have someone in office now in preparation for the looming 2022 election.

Thank you, Scott County supervisors, for doing what we elected you to do. Congratulations to an excellent Scott County auditor, Kerri Tompkins.

Jeanita McNulty

Blue Grass

(The writer is chair of the Scott County Republican Party.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0