Letter: Congratulations

I was both happy and sad to hear Trooper Dan Loussaert was retiring. I wish him the best in the next phase of his life, yet I am saddened to see an end to his great work for the Iowa State Patrol. I don’t believe there is anyone who has done more to build good relations with the public and enhance the image of law enforcement in Iowa.

Dan is a true professional. He is likable, respectful, knowledgeable and articulate. In my 46 years as an educator, I have never met anyone who gives a better presentation. He is remarkable to watch.

For two hours, Dan would hold the full attention of a class, some with as many as 40 teenagers. For many of the boys, it probably helped that he likes cars and his hobby is drag racing. Throughout eastern Iowa, who knows how many students Dan has given his "Driver Safety" talk to? In my driver education classes alone, it has been over 2,000. He has spoken to every one of my 70 classes from 2010 to March of 2020.

The schools he traveled to for me are Andrew, Bellevue, Calamus/Wheatland, Davenport North, DeWitt, Maquoketa, North Scott and Pleasant Valley. Unfortunately, Dan’s classroom visits ended with the COVID-19 pandemic. Congratulations Dan, you have had a career that most people could only dream about.