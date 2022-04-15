 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Congratulations

I was thrilled to read about our Quad Cities River Bandits award for 2021 Minor League Team of the Year. This award is a tremendous honor and one that is well-deserved.

Under the steadfast leadership of owner Dave Heller, our River Bandits have set and maintained a standard of excellence on the ball diamond and in the community. So, of course, it was fantastic to celebrate last year's championship season. Nevertheless, as impressive as that accomplishment is, more significant is our River Bandits' work that is not visible on the scoreboard. In 2019, our River Bandits made close to half a million dollars in donations, including $151,500 from in-stadium donations, $227,500 in in-kind donations, and $77,500 in monetary donations, according to the team's 2019 community report.

This does not count the countless hours of support to our community provided by this fantastic organization.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit our nation and community hard, with a particular body blow to widely-attended gatherings, such as sporting events. However, our River Bandits persevered, and our community was better for it. So now is the time to show our appreciation and support our Quad Cities River Bandits. Take the family out for a game or plan a work outing at the ballpark. Even if you are not a baseball fan, you will still have a great time at a Bandits game. Who knows? You may even snag a foul ball.

See you at the ballpark; let's go River Bandits!

Jeno Berta

Bettendorf

