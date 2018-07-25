July 16 is a day that will live in infamy. That is the day that our president received a soccer ball from a dictator and in return gave him both of his. Almost immediately after this exchange, most of the Republican members of Congress were emasculated. Those that did speak out did so reluctantly and quickly retracted after the excuses were made about the misuse of a single word.
I think Trump’s next book should be titled The Art of the Squeal and edited by Sen. Joni Ernst.
Matthew Kabel
Davenport