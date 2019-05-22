Tea Party Republicans are trying to convince Democratic members of Congress to drop their desire to have an evaluation of the Mueller Report because, as far as Republicans are concerned, Trump has been exonerated.
As red herrings, congressional Republicans are calling for re-investigations of Hillary Clinton, Benghazi, and her emails, which Trump touts to distract attention from his and his adult children being suspected emolument violations.
This is evident in Trump's appeal to the courts to avoid congressional subpoenas. The U.S. Constitution says: "[N]o Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State."
The opposition to Mueller, like in a soap opera, features the villain/antagonist seeking to create a sense of shame and anxiety in the hero/protagonist. Democrats are vulnerable to this psychology/propaganda fearing a loss in 2020, instead of the Mueller saga as adjunct to victory.
Congress has a Constitutional duty: Subpoena those who attempt high crimes and misdemeanors.
Mary Gravitt
Iowa City