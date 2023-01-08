 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Congress hasn't addressed immigration for past 22 years

The U.S./ Mexican border is 1,933 miles long, it crosses through arid deserts, rugged mountains and winding rivers. It’s tough to build walls and to patrol it!

It is Congress’ job to regulate immigration! It’s NOT the president’s job to regulate immigration!

President George W. Bush had a Republican controlled Congress when he was elected president. They did nothing about immigration. Instead, they gave the rich $1.3 trillion in tax cuts! So, immigration was not a priority. They built 70 miles of border wall.

President Obama also had the trifecta when elected to his first term as president. The Democrats controlled Congress and they did nothing about immigration either! They did pass "Obama care." They built 100 miles of border wall.

Trump Republicans controlled both houses of congress. They did cut taxes $2.3 trillion for the rich and tried to gut "Obama care!" Trump’s wall: 373 miles worth of construction had been completed in places of dilapidated and or outdated designs and 80 miles worth of border wall construction happened in locations where no barriers previously existed, 453 miles total. Remember, Trump took $2.5 billion from the military to do it! Immigration was not a priority for Congress!

First two years of President Biden and Democrats, who control both houses of Congress, and have done nothing about immigration!

As you can see over these 22 years nothing really has been done to solve immigration.

Who’s at fault: look in the mirror, it’s you and me!

Bill Elder

Milan

