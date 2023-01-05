Letter: Congress ignores senior citizens

Once again, this congressional session ended with them bragging about all they did for us. There is one group they did nothing for, the seniors in our country. Once again, they kicked the problems with Social Security down the road. There were four bills introduced to make improvements to SS and they did nothing. One bill, HR 82 had over 300 cosigner's, enough to force a vote yet the Ways and Means committee broke the rules and made sure the vote would not happen. The other bills all had a good number of cosponsors and they refused to take those up also. Richard Neal and Keven Brady are the main reasons that seniors keep getting ignored. They say SS is going broke, don't believe it. They could fix this just by raising the salary cap on SS but they refuse. Sad for all on SS now and in the future.