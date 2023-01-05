 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Congress ignores senior citizens

Letters logo

Once again, this congressional session ended with them bragging about all they did for us. There is one group they did nothing for, the seniors in our country. Once again, they kicked the problems with Social Security down the road. There were four bills introduced to make improvements to SS and they did nothing. One bill, HR 82 had over 300 cosigner's, enough to force a vote yet the Ways and Means committee broke the rules and made sure the vote would not happen. The other bills all had a good number of cosponsors and they refused to take those up also. Richard Neal and Keven Brady are the main reasons that seniors keep getting ignored. They say SS is going broke, don't believe it. They could fix this just by raising the salary cap on SS but they refuse. Sad for all on SS now and in the future.

Tim Flaherty

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Who's to blame for Jan. 6?

Letter: Who's to blame for Jan. 6?

Now that the Jan. 6th committee has finished blaming Trump for the riot. Who is to blame for not having more support for the capital police? A…

Letter: Guns protect people

Letter: Guns protect people

Why is there so much bad publicity about guns lately? The Dec. 2 article by Michael Paul Williams lists mass shootings and noted with approval…

Letter: Prayer matters

Letter: Prayer matters

In today’s world it is difficult to believe in a God who hears and responds to our prayers. It sometimes seems easier to believe that nothing …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News