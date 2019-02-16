A recent Quad-City Times article announced the names of candidates for Bettendorf’s Third Ward alderman race. The description of candidates’ reasons for serving and their priorities suggested some lack of understanding of what a city council can and does do.
One candidate wanted the city to consider freezing property taxes for the elderly. Changing public taxing policy to help a specific group requires action from the Iowa Legislature, not city government. A second candidate, a current member of the park board, wants to be on the city council to advocate for parks and recreation. Advocating for parks and recreation is the job of the park board. A third candidate wanted more attention paid to alleys and sewers. Bettendorf already has an aggressive alleyway rehabilitation program and an excellent maintenance and replacement program for sewers.
City government’s most important responsibilities are public safety, public infrastructure and economic and community development. Candidate Bill Connors brings important knowledge and experience to deal with issues in these areas. Bill has a sterling reputation for honesty and fair-mindedness. Like the other candidates, he wants careful stewardship of tax dollars. But, he also wants fact-based decisions that effectively manage city resources and stand our community in good stead for years to come.
Patricia Malinee
Bettendorf