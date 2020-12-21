Letter: Consequences

Since 2014, Republican officials have strongly suggested that Iowa voters cannot be trusted. Legislators and other officials continued to say there was voter fraud in Iowa, even after Secretary of State Matt Schultz spent more than a quarter of a million dollars to find fraud and came up empty.

The Iowa Legislature has passed bills that shorten the early voting period and shorten the length of time available to voters to deliver absentee ballots to the county auditor. The process for ballot recounting has been criticized by county auditors as problematic. At the same time Gov. Kim Reynolds has approved legislation that makes judicial appointments more political.

Recently, this newspaper and letter writers have taken Rita Hart to task for bypassing an Iowa judicial panel and going straight to the U.S. House of Representatives with her concerns about the election results. Her action was characterized as a stain on Iowa. Over the last six years the legislature, governor, secretary of state, and the state legislative council have done everything possible to undermine confidence in the election process and set the stage for Hart’s action.

Legislation has consequences. State Republican officials need to quit complaining and accept this consequence of their voter disenfranchisement strategy.