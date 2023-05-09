I have long criticized conservative media outlets and Republican politicians for spreading propaganda (organized lying). Most conservatives likely doubt my opinion. But now, as dozens of defamation lawsuits against conservative media outlets and pundits for their role in spreading the big lie of Trump’s 2020 election loss are settled, I am proven correct.

In April 2021, Newsmax settled a lawsuit, admitting they lied and that "Newsmax has found no evidence that Dr. Coomer interfered with Dominion voting machines.” In May 2022, One America News settled a lawsuit stating publicly that Ruby Freeman and her daughter “did not engage in ballot fraud.” In May 2023, Fox News settled a lawsuit by paying Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million for falsely claiming that Dominion voting machines flipped votes to Biden in 2020.

In our free speech democracy, defamation is difficult to prove in court. Yet, conservative media outlets pay millions of dollars to avoid defamation trials. Why? Fox News, Newsmax, and OAN share an extremely profitable business model. First, they dehumanize and delegitimize other information sources, claiming them to be “radical left” or “fake news.” Then, they use lies, fear, and “angertainment” to trick millions of conservatives into trusting their programming. This creates a cult-like alternate reality, corroborated by Republican politicians, pundits and operatives who repeat the same lies.

To my conservative friends, please do not continue to mistake organized lying for truth. Please accept these settlements as proof that you are being lied to by the very sources you trust most.

Richard Patterson

Moline