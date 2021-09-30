Letter: Conservative values

I used to consider myself a Republican based on a few important principles. Local control of tax dollars and local decision-making are still at the top of the list. The Iowa Republican-controlled Legislature and Republican governor have trashed these principles.
In their infinite "wisdom" banning local mask decisions, a mandate against science and reasonable people in communities they apparently disdain, they have decided local people can’t decide on safety issues in their own communities. They have insulted 99 county auditors in their election oversight, rigorous, fair and transparent over decades, by ramming through election restrictions without any debate based on the Big Lie about Donald Trump, our would-be dictator. That is purely a self-serving political move.
One drop box for absentee ballots for the size of Scott County? I also object to having my tax dollars help affluent white families move their kids out of my school district, and I resent having my tax dollars help the "Don’t Mess With Texas" state with immigration. This is not what I thought were Republican ideals. Is it all about political power? Their arrogance and overreach no longer represent my conservative values.
Karl Hickerson
Davenport