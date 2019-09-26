Regarding the letter, "Conservatives and Christians," which was printed on Sept. 19:
Christian opposition to abortion is not based primarily on the Old Testament, although Psalm 139:13-16 is a sacred text for both Christians and Jews.
The incarnation is one reason for Christian opposition to abortion. The New Testament clearly teaches (Matthew 1:20; Luke 1:31, 35, 41-45) that Jesus was conceived by the Holy Spirit and that the eternal Son of God became fully human in Mary’s womb beginning at conception.
And why no concern for commands to love the neighbor as oneself? Actually, the early church regarded abortion as an offense against the image of God in human beings and as a violation of the command to love your neighbor as yourself — the baby in the womb regarded as being a neighbor, indeed a mother’s closest neighbor.
Regarding the baby in the womb as a neighbor to be loved rather than an appendage of the woman’s body kind of changes things, doesn’t it?
And as for Jesus’ view of marriage (and gender) he made it quite clear in Matthew 19:4-6: "Have you not read that he who created them from the beginning made them male and female, and said, 'Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh'? What therefore God has joined together, let not man separate."
Agreeing with Jesus’ teaching on marriage is not incompatible with also showing mercy to the vulnerable and broken sinners whom he came to save.
Scott Pearson
Eldridge