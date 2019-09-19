In offense to both Christ and our Constitution, leaders of the conservative agenda continue to present ideas from the Bible’s Old Testament as "Christian." They are not the same thing. Which of Jesus' parables do they cite to justify banning abortion? To justify excluding gays from dignity and equal protection under the law? Why no concern regarding his commands to love the neighbor as self, judge not, welcome the stranger?
Christ never tells us to rid the world of any particular sin. His message is always to be the face of mercy to individuals, not rigidly teach lessons about ideals.
Banning abortion is the opposite of Christian behavior. Being "pro-life" does not make you Christian. It is irrelevant to doing Christ’s work. Thinking that gay marriage will impact your marriage is foolish. Will persecution of abortion and gay people end mass shootings? Or any gun violence? End our un-Christlike response to asylum seekers?
Why would either of these issues be a legitimate concern of government? We are not a better world when government makes medical choices for women. We are not a more perfect union when we discriminate against people for religious reasons.
Perhaps conservatives actually believe the nonsense about "the left cheering for the murder of unborn babies," or that post-birth abortion really happens. But perhaps they should study some facts and remind themselves that mercy and forgiveness, Jesus’ real agenda, is the opposite of conservative reaction.
Laura Twing
Tipton