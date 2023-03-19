The attacks on public education in Iowa just keep coming. In Mr. Wohlford’s March 9 column in the Quad-City Times, he accuses liberals of using scare tactics against conservatives who wish to exert more control over education. His column is filled with “hot button” trigger words such “not understanding freedom.” Pornography that is “readily available” and a “plethora of smut” or “the moral sewer that has been fostered on us.”

During my 38 years as a teacher, principal, and adjunct university professor teaching graduate classes and supervising student teachers in multiple communities, I have never encountered the kinds of materials that he is suggesting are rampant in our public schools.

Local control of public schools has been a pillar of public education. Citizens are elected to school boards to represent the views of all parents in the community. Administrators are hired who are willing to partner with parents to serve the needs of all of the students in the communities in which they serve.

As I understand it, legislation has been proposed that would remove that local control. If a book is removed from the school library in rural Belle Plain, Iowa, it has to be removed from every school library in the state. This would be a mandate that would serve the conservative views of one segment of our population. School districts with more diverse populations would have no voice in that decision. Obviously, my definition of freedom is different from Mr. Wohlford’s.

Rex Hutchison

Davenport