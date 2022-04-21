Letter: Conserving fresh water

Everyday fresh water flows down our rivers and just turns into salt water as it enters the ocean. But fresh water is considered one of our most valuable assets. The Great Lakes shore lines are being damaged by too much water and out west Lake Powell and Lake Mead are going dry. Is it time to advance the science of fresh water conservation?

The Missouri River might hold one solution to conserving fresh water. I believe the navigational channel is developed by adding water from the upper Missouri River, above Omaha, and letting it flow down the Mississippi and into the Gulf.

I have to wonder why we don’t try to recycle the Missouri River water by pumping it back up river and using it to fill the navigation channel again and again. It would be a massive infrastructure project but the reward is that the water that would originally have been used for the channel could now be pumped westward to irrigate farmland or add relief to the Ogallala Aquifer. And could a Continental Divide tunnel be bored to gravity feed water to the Green River/Lake Powell/Lake Mead?

Could we control flooding on the upper Mississippi River by sending the excess water west? Could just an inch or two of water from the Great lakes be pumped into the Missouri River and reduce the drought problems in the west? Could we use Woods Screw pumps operating on Green Energy, each pump capable of pumping twelve million gallons an hour?

Ray Brown

Moline

