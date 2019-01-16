Jayme Closs has been found. We anticipate a swift conviction of the perpetrator and that a family member will adopt the orphaned girl. She deserves that after all that she has endured.
Forgive me for taking this opportunity to ask this question now: How much can we assume as far as willing family members to take in a young teen? I ask this question from the point of view of someone who has been forced to take a brutally close view of children who have also become parent-less in a less newsworthy manner. Through no fault of their own, thousands of children in our United States are placed in the foster care system.
When we see children removed from homes because of addictions, abuse, neglect or the death of parents, we see it as someone else’s responsibility to care for the children because.
Because.
Because we can’t afford to. Because we’re busy. Because we don’t have the space in our home.
Because.
We are missing so much because we are giving so little. Children waiting in foster homes have so much to offer. Too many adults are living such ordinary complacent lives when they have the opportunity to experience the joy of taking a child sledding or sharing a favorite childhood book or movie with someone who will accept that gift with a new voice of laughter ringing in their home.
If you have ever in your wildest dreams considered adopting a child, now would be the time.
Because.
Colleen Janik
Geneseo