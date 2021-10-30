Letter: Consider entire community

To say this school board election is pivotal is an understatement. The line drawn between candidates couldn’t be more obvious.
Today’s Bettendorf Community School District proves it is a place where passion, positivity, integrity, inclusivity, transparency, and most of all pride are welcomed. There is no place here for "vetting" systems to weed out students from neighboring districts, selective accountability, disorderly conduct at board meetings, shameful Twitter handles and its supporters, conspiracy theories, blatant disrespect for others, and sorely uneducated viewpoints.
A power-hungry board that micromanages outside its area of expertise is dangerous. Board members should humbly understand their role in supporting qualified professionals; empowering, trusting, supporting staff — at every level.
Bettendorf needs board members who actively listen to parents, but not just the parents they agree with. Good board members consider our entire community, including taxpayers who so generously support our schools.
Richard Lynch and Andrew Champion stay focused on board responsibilities and minimize drama at the board table. Linda Smithson’s experience with middle school education makes her qualified to help address challenges and work towards solutions. All three set positive examples of working towards shared district goals. They have deep roots supporting extracurricular and athletic activities — but believe none are more important than another.
I want the Bettendorf School District to be a place we can all be proud of. We can trust Richard Lynch, Linda Smithson and Andrew Champion will make the best decisions for our 4,500 students and families, our community and our future.
Please vote on Nov. 2.
Andi Proksch
Bettendorf