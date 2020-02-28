Letter: Consider giving rides to cancer patients

I am a volunteer driver for the American Cancer Society Road to Recovery program. Lack of transportation to appointments is often a major problem for people battling cancer when either they have no ride or are too ill to drive. Family and friends may help, but are not always available.

Some people faced with a cancer diagnosis skip treatment simply because they cannot get there. We are looking for more volunteers to drive cancer patients to their appointments in the Quad-Cities area.

As a cancer survivor myself, I know how important it is to have access to rides for appointments. I have been cancer free for 5+ years, and it is important to me to give back in any way that I can. After retiring, I was searching for ways to volunteer, and I heard about the Road to Recovery program through the American Cancer Society.

After researching the program and filling out the necessary paperwork and taking the online training, I signed up and have found this to be a truly rewarding cause and the gratitude expressed by the clients is extremely humbling.

Each Road To Recovery volunteer driver decides which drives they can provide. We use a simple online tool telling us rides needed; most rides are needed during the day, on weekdays.