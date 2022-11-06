Letter: Consider Medicare

Having a problem deciding whether to vote for a Republican or a Democrat? Consider Medicare. While this program assists citizens over 65, an example of how it helps might be considered. For one of the most frequent surgeries, a knee replacement bill is a little over $30K. Medicare will pay a little over $12K. The patient will pay a little over $1K. The provider will accept this, and case closed. Anyone not covered by Medicare, or a very expensive health insurance plan will be expected to pay the larger amount for the same surgery. So, what is the right price? Who knows, but it’s definitely impossible for patients to know. What seems logical is a large customer like Medicare can negotiate a much fairer price. Medicare was initiated and maintained primarily by Democrats and argued against by Republicans over the years. Currently Republicans have announced indefinite plans to change Medicare if given control of government. Republicans generally point to fearsome issues to initiate support despite never offering solutions other than cutting taxes and government—the “free market” will solve all problems. Time stops for none, medical care needs increase, and everyone needs to know it’s fairly priced. When faced with these definite realities you will be glad you supported Democrats that created a way to balance your needs against an unregulated free market.